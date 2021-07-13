The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls June 29-July 5. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
July 1
DISTURBANCE: Officers responded to a verbal disturbance at a business on Triangle Lane at 9:48 p.m. The reporting party was unhappy about the service she received. The reporting party had already been refunded her money and received her food. The reporting party was advised to frequent other establishments if she did not like the service she received.
July 2
TRAFFIC: A woman was stopped for a stop sign violation at 3:33 p.m. on Second Street. The driver was cited for stop sign violation and driving after cancelation.
DISTURBANCE: An officer responded to a verbal disturbance on Triangle Lane at 6:45 p.m. The reporting party’s ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend were verbally arguing during a child custody exchange. The officer was delayed due to another call. The officer determined nothing criminal had happened and advised the caller to seek a court order going forward.
July 3
JUVENILE: An officer responded to Lagoon Park at 5:15 p.m. for a report of grass on fire due to fireworks. The fire was extinguished prior to the officer’s arrival. Police were unable to locate a suspect.
July 5
PROPERTY DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to the area of Forest Edge Drive at 9:36 a.m. regarding a report of property damage. The officer made contact with a woman via telephone. The adult female stated that she was contacted by her neighbor who stated they accidently damaged their lawn on the south-side of the house while lighting off fireworks the night before. The woman caller stated it was approximately $300 in damage. The woman stated she only wanted it documented.
THEFT: Jordan police were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street East regarding a theft report. Officer made contact with a woman via telephone. The woman stated that her friend stole her credit cards while at the casino in Onamia. The woman was advised to contact the Onamia Police Department regarding the theft.