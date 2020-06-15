The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls June 3-8. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors
June 3
FIRE: Police responded to a fire in Valley Green Park at 5:20 p.m. The fire fully engulfed a shed and spread to a residence when police arrived. Jordan Fire Department extinguished the fire while police assisted with traffic control. There were no injuries.
DWI: Jordan police assisted Minnesota State Patrol and Scott County Sheriff’s Office by responding to a traffic complaint on Highway 169 at 11:39 p.m. Police stopped a southbound vehicle after observing it swerve between lanes at a speed of 44 mph in the 65 mph zone. The driver failed a breath test and was charged with driving while intoxicated.
June 4
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at a business on Triangle Lane at 8:14 p.m. There were no injuries.
TRESPASS: Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Augusta Court at 9:24 p.m. The homeowner said an unwanted guest refused to leave the residence and requested police issue a trespass notice. The man left the residence and was served with a trespass notice.
June 5
TRESPASS: Police responded to a disturbance at a business on Triangle Lane at 12:24 a.m. The reporting person said a man was causing a disturbance at the store and left before police arrived. Police used security footage to identify the man and served him a trespass notice.
June 8
DWI: Jordan police assisted Scott County Sheriff’s Office by responding to a traffic complaint at Country Trail West and Naylor Avenue at 1:51 p.m. Police located the vehicle on Quaker Avenue and observed lane use violations. Police noted indicators of controlled substance abuse when speaking to with driver. The woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.