The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls June 8-14. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
June 8
SUSPICIOUS: OfficerS responded to a verbal domestic at Valley Green Park at 7:59 a.m. The officer determined no assault occurred, however, the suspect had a warrant for their arrest. The man was arrested and transported to Scott County Jail.
June 10
THEFT: A caller reported theft of a package from the front of their residence at 2:53 p.m. on Second Street.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers responded to an in-progress property damage call at Valley Green Park at 9:21 p.m. The report was of a man with an ax, taking down his fence, and causing damage to the reporting party's property. The reporting party wanted the incident documented.
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle at 10:51 p.m. on Sawmill Road after observing it drive off the roadway. A man was arrested for DWI.