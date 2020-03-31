The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls March 11-19. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 11
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at 5:18 p.m. It was reported that two individuals were about to fight. Both parties were gone upon police arrival. Officers located the individuals, who said it was a verbal road-rage disturbance. Police advised both parties on proper driving behavior.
March 12
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-op at 1:19 p.m. A boy was arrested for being disorderly and was transported to the Juvenile Alternative Facility.
TRAFFIC: Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run accident on Water Street at 2:09 p.m. The reporting person said someone backed into his vehicle and damaged the bumper. He later told police he was able to determine who caused the damage and that he was exchanging information with the other party.
March 14
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Chad Circle at 5:14 p.m.
March 15
DWI: Police responded to the report of someone driving on the wrong side of Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue. Police located a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
March 19
ASSAULT: Police responded to a domestic assault on the 300 block of Broadway Street North at 11:01 p.m. A man was arrested for domestic assault and transported to Scott County Jail.