The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls March 11-24. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 11
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at 5:18 p.m. It was reported that two individuals were about to fight. Both parties were gone upon police arrival. Officers located the individuals, who said it was a verbal road-rage disturbance. Police advised both parties on proper driving behavior.
March 12
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-op at 1:19 p.m. A boy was arrested for being disorderly and was transported to the Juvenile Alternative Facility.
TRAFFIC: Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run accident on Water Street at 2:09 p.m. The reporting person said someone backed into his vehicle and damaged the bumper. He later told police he was able to determine who caused the damage and that he was exchanging information with the other party.
March 14
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Chad Circle at 5:14 p.m.
March 15
DWI: Police responded to the report of someone driving on the wrong side of Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue. Police located a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
March 19
ASSAULT: Police responded to a domestic assault in the 300 block of Broadway Street North at 11:01 p.m. A man was arrested for domestic assault and transported to Scott County Jail.
March 21
TRAFFIC: Police were flagged down by a driver who struck a deer on Second Street at 5:36 a.m. The man was not injured and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at the Jordan Police Department at 10:02 p.m. A boy became combative when an officer was attempting to investigate a disturbance. The boy was arrested for obstructing and felony assault on a police officer.
March 24
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report on Fourth Street at 7:41 a.m. The reporting person said an item was stolen from their driveway. Police collected information for a report.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report at Valley Green Park at 11:02 a.m. The reporting person said items were stolen from their property overnight. Police collected information for a report.