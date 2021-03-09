The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls March 2-7. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 2
OBSTRUCTION: A man was cited for obstruction of the legal process at 5:40 p.m. on Syndicate Street. He was also cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
March 3
SUSPICIOUS: Officers responded to the 500 block of Broadway Street South at 9:51 p.m. for a report of someone in the backyard with a flashlight. The homeowner advised the officers that the suspect left the area and possibly crossed the bridge by Lagoon Park. The homeowner did not observe anything damaged or missing at the time.
March 4
SUSPICIOUS: Police stopped two juvenile females walking near Hillside Avenue and Robert Road after curfew at 12:57 a.m. While speaking to the females, a man stopped out and advised he was the brother to one of the juveniles. The male then provided the officer a fake driver’s license. The females were cited with curfew and the male was cited for providing a fictitious license. Parents were contacted.
March 7
SUSPICIOUS: An officer stopped a vehicle in Holzer Park after hours, at 12:02 p.m. The officer found marijuana and alcohol in the vehicle. A juvenile male was cited for underage consumption. Another juvenile male was cited for underage consumption and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Both juvenile males were released to their parents. A man was with the juveniles and was released from the scene.