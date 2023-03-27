The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls between March 21-27. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Motor Vehicle: Officers responded to the 600 block of 2nd Street West for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers put a KOPS alert out for the suspect and entered the vehicle into the National Crime Information Center. The vehicle was not immediately located.
Suspicious Activity: An officer located an open garage door on the 1200 block of Kasota Court. The officer knew the residence was unoccupied and the door was typically secured. Officers searched the residence and noted nothing suspicious or out of place. Officer suspected the door had been left open following an inspection. Officers secured the residence.
Harassment: An officer responded to the 200 block of Water Street for a report of in-progress harassment. The caller stated that her ex, who has been harassing her for the last year, texted her saying that he was outside of her house by her vehicle. The officer checked the area and did not locate the man or any of the vehicles he is known to drive. The officer stayed in the area until the caller left for work to ensure she was not followed.
Suspicious Activity: An officer noticed an Xcel Energy truck with a spotlight activated pointed towards the sky. The truck was parked in a padlocked fence with three rows of barbed wire on it. The barbed wire on the southeast corner of the fence appeared to have been pushed down to the level at or below the chain-link fence. The officer observed no persons inside the fence or business and there was no response to knocking.
Medical: Officers responded to the 600 block of Hooper Court for a woman experiencing a medical emergency. The woman had consumed lots of alcohol in the night and provided multiple differing quantities of prescription medication specifically stating not to mix with alcohol. She was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center via Ridgeview EMS.
Suspicious Activity: An officer responded to the 700 block of Kasota Avenue for a space heater inside of a new construction garage. Upon arrival, the officer noticed flickering from the exterior was a small flame emitting from the space heater. It was determined that the heater was designed in that matter; device auto shut off while officer was on scene.