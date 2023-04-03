The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls March 27-April 3. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Suspicious Activity: Officers responded to the 100 block of Chad Circle for a report of someone knocking on windows and running off. The officers could not find anyone outside. Residents advised they were spooked but okay and would call back if it reoccurs.
Suspicious Activity: An officer responded to a 9th Street residence for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller advised that the vehicle had been parked on the street for two weeks and hasn’t moved. On arrival, the officer found the vehicle unoccupied. The officer chalked the tire of the vehicle and later on observed the vehicle to be parked in the same location after 24 hours. The vehicle was towed in violation of city ordinances.
Accident: Officers responded to a one vehicle crash on Highway 169 just south of 282. The driver was evaluated by Ridgeview EMS and refused transport.
Accident: Officers responded to the area of Highway 169 and 2nd Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported and the Minnesota State Patrol wrote a crash report. Officers stood by with lights for safety.
Medical: Officers responded to the 100 block of Chad Circle for a woman experiencing a medical emergency. She was transported by Ridgeview Ambulance to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center.