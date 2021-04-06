The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls March 29-April 5. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 30
NUISANCE: Officers were dispatched to First Street at 10:29 p.m. for a nuisance complaint. The reporting party stated that the business left the outside lights on and that they were too bright. Officer called the business who advised that they would work on turning the lights off.
March 31
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers responded to a property damage report on Second Street at 11:34 a.m. The reporting party said he was backing out of a parking spot and backed into a passenger car that was traveling toward his location in the parking lot. The collision caused minor damage to both vehicles. An exchange form was completed and provided to both parties.
THEFT: Officers responded to Heritage Trail at 4:13 p.m. for a stolen license plate report. Information was gathered and the license plate was entered as stolen. No suspects at this time.
April 1
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a call for a hit-and-run near Second Street and Creek Lane at 7:45 a.m. The reporting party said he was in the crosswalk, jogging through the intersection when a vehicle proceeded to cross the intersection, causing him to jog into the rear driver-side area of the vehicle. The suspect is unknown.
THEFT: Jordan police responded to a call for a theft of a bicycle from Water Street at 10:04 a.m. The reporting party said her son’s bike was stolen sometime overnight. The caller later called back and reported the bicycle had been found.
April 2
DWI: Police received information about a driving complaint on southbound U.S. Highway 169 at 11:39 p.m. The suspect vehicle was located a short time later and an man was arrested on DWI and drug charges.