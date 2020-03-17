The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls March 4-10. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
March 4
DRUG: Police stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation at 2:46 a.m. Narcotics were located after police searched the vehicle upon smelling a marijuana odor. A man and woman were arrested and transported to Scott County Jail.
March 5
ASSAULT: Police responded to the report of an assault between two boys at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Cooperative at 10:11 a.m. Police spoke with the parties and charged a boy with fifth-degree assault.
TRAFFIC: Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run accident at 5:31 p.m. A woman said another driver ran into her while she was waiting at a red light. She was evaluated by Ridgeview Ambulance Service but declined medical transportation. Minnesota State Patrol is handling the accident.
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Valleyview Drive at 7:08 p.m. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to Scott County Jail.
March 8
DWI: Police conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle drive on the wrong side of Rustle Road at 1:10 a.m. A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for traffic violations at 11:17 p.m. A woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated and a drug offense.
March 9
DRUG: Police responded to Jordan High School at 2:08 p.m. for the report of a girl in possession of an e-cigarette. The e-cigarette tested positive for THC. Charges were forwarded to the Scott County Attorney’s Office.
March 10
DWI: Jordan Police assisted the New Prague Police Department at 9:19 p.m. in locating suspects involved in an assault in New Prague. A woman was located and arrested for driving while intoxicated.
DRUG: Police formally charged a man at 8:10 p.m. with possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.