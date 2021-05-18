The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls May 11-17. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 11
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Triangle Lane at 12:29 p.m. The officer arrived and an adult female driver stated she backed into a truck trailer while it was parked at the gasoline pumps. The other driver stated there was no damage to his trailer. Neither parties had any injuries. Photos were taken and parties were provided a copy of the driver exchange form.
May 17
TRAFFIC: An officer responded to a crash with injuries at highways 282/169 at 7:13 a.m. A woman said she started to black out and rear-ended a semi-truck that was stopped at a red semaphore. The officer was unable to locate and identify the semi or it’s driver. Ridgeview arrived and transported the woman for further evaluation.
TRESSPASSING: An officer received a report of a man that had entered a building in the area of Chad Circle at 2:34 p.m. The man was previously trespassed from the property.
THEFT: Police received a theft report from Chad Circle at 4:35 p.m. A package that was stolen from a front porch. Officer received video surveillance and recognized the suspect. The suspect will be charged via complaint warrant.