The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls May 12-17. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 12
TRESPASS: Police responded to the report of a trespass order violation in Valley Green Park at 1:01 p.m. Police found the trespass order on the man had expired and advised the property owner, who requested a new trespass order. Police issued a trespass notice to the man.
ASSAULT: Police responded to a criminal sexual conduct report in Valley Greek Park at 2:49 p.m. Police determined no criminal sexual conduct occurred after speaking with the reporting person. The incident is under investigation for fifth degree assault.
May 13
BURGLARY: Police received a burglary report from a residence in Valley Green Park at 12:48 p.m. A woman told police she returned home to find that someone had broke into her residence and cooked a frozen pizza. The incident is under investigation.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police received a damage report from Chad Circle at 7:13 p.m. The reporting person said someone damaged their vehicle intentionally. The incident is under investigation.
May 14
OBSTRUCTING: Police conducted a traffic stop on Syndicate Street at 3:07 p.m. and found the driver was in violation of a domestic abuse no contact order. The man was arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail.
May 16
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report on Chad Circle at 2:18 p.m. A woman reported a bicycle was stolen and the bicycle rack was vandalized outside an apartment complex.
May 17
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a hit-and-run report on Seville Drive at 3:50 p.m. The reporting person said a vehicle struck her parked vehicle and left without leaving insurance information. The incident is under investigation.