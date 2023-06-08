The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls May 25-June 5. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Suspicious Activity: Police were called to the Mini Met due to a juvenile male trying to break into the ticket booth. No damage was reported. The juvenile was located and his mother was advised of her son’s conduct. The juvenile was warned about his behavior.
Medical: An officer responded to the 200 block of Creek Lane South for a woman experiencing a medical emergency, believed to be an adverse medication reaction. Ridgeview EMS transported her to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center for further evaluation.
Medical: Officers responded to the 100 block of 4th Street West for a woman that had fallen and gotten injured. Ridgeview EMS transported her to Saint Francis Regional Medical Center.
Property Damage: An officer responded to the 900 block of Waterford Way for a report of a popped tire. The caller stated that they were not sure if they had driven over something placed intentionally and wanted to report it in case there were other people who experienced the same damage. They estimated the cost to repair the tire to be $150 and had already patched it. No suspect information available at this time and no signs of any other damage or foul play.
Fire: Officers responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of Highway 169 and Quaker Avenue. The vehicle in question was located and found to be abandoned and smoke coming from the engine. A witness stated that they observed three Hispanic men exit the vehicle and run northbound on Quaker Avenue. The contents of the vehicle included several empty beer bottles and various household items. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the occupants. Vehicle was towed and officers attempted to contact the registered owner with no success.
Medical: An officer observed school staff attempting to care for a student who had fallen and gotten hurt in Lagoon Park. Officer assisted in medical care with larger bandages than the staff had to help cover the scrapes.
Trespass: An officer responded to a business for a trespass complaint with the suspect no longer on site. The officer spoke with an employee who stated the man has now stolen from them several times over the last few weeks. The business did not wish to file charges. A one-year trespass notice was issued and mailed to the man; he was also later served in person with the trespass form.
Theft: An officer took a report of a stolen bicycle from Lagoon Park. The bike was described as a blue and green Huffy or Mongoose bike with blue tape on the seat. There is no suspect information at this time and the estimated value of the bike was $260. Caller was advised if located the Jordan Police Department would contact them.