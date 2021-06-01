The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls May 25-31. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 25
THEFT: Officer received a report of a theft in the area of Chandler Court at 11:14 a.m.
May 26
PROPERTY DAMAGE: An officer responded to the area of Rice Street and 3rd Street at 5:37 p.m. for a construction vehicle that was struck by another vehicle that left the scene.
May 27
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Property damage to a tree was reported in Lagoon Park. Individuals carved approximately 12 inches of bark from the tree, 360 degrees around the trunk. The tree will need replacement. Damage is estimated at $500.