The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls May 4-10. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 4
THEFT: An officer responded to a gasoline drive off in the area of Triangle Lane at 2:35 p.m. The reporting party said two drive-offs occurred on May 2 with the same vehicle.
May 7
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report in the area of 190th Street at 10:28 a.m. An officer spoke with a woman who stated her storage unit had been broken into and items were missing.
May 8
OBSTRUCTION: Officers received information regarding a woman with warrants. Officers located the suspect and placed her under arrest on Water Street at 10:59 p.m. Female was transported to Scott County Jail and booked.
May 10
BURGLARY: Officers responded to the area of 2nd Street West for a report of a burglary that occurred over the weekend. Officers arrived and noticed forced entry into the residence. The residence was cleared by officers and the homeowner stated it appeared nothing was missing.
THEFT: Police responded to a gasoline drive off in the area of Triangle Lane. The reporting party said the drive-off occurred on May 9 and was the same vehicle as previously reported. The vehicle is reported to be stolen out of St. Paul.