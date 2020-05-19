The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls May 6-8. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
May 6
TRESPASS: Police responded to the request for a trespass notice in Valley Green Park at 12:13 p.m. The park manager asked that a man be served a trespass notice for the entire park. Officers later located the man and served the notice.
TRAFFIC: Police assisted Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol with a traffic complaint at 3:13 p.m. A caller reported a vehicle was swerving on Highway 169 near 173rd Street. An officer stopped the vehicle on Highway 169 near Second Street and cited the driver for driving after suspension.
May 7
SUSPICIOUS: Police stopped a suspicious vehicle parked behind Jordan Elementary School at 12:01 a.m. The driver said he was there to get away from an argument. The man was cited for driving after revocation.
May 8
TRESPASS: Police responded to a trespass complaint on Broadway Street at 7:33 a.m. The reporting person said kids were getting onto his roof from the building next door and were throwing items onto the ground. Police advised the man of his options. He said he would ask the property owner to install a camera next door.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report on Second Street at 8:31 a.m. The reporting person said her phone, which held her ID and credit card, was either stolen from her vehicle or she dropped it on the way to her vehicle and someone found and kept it. She said numerous charges were attempted on the card and the phone was turned off.