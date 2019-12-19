The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Nov. 25-Dec. 2. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nov. 25
MISSING PERSON: Police responded to the report of a missing vulnerable adult at 4:54 p.m. The reporting person said a woman left Valley Green Park for the store and had not returned. Police located the woman and followed her home.
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5:05 p.m. There were no injuries. A boy was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
Nov. 27
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report on Second Street West at 8:59 a.m. The reporting party said a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle in the parking lot. The incident is under investigation.
TRAFFIC: An officer on routine patrol observed an unoccupied vehicle off the roadway at 9:17 a.m. Police contacted the owner, who called a tow truck to remove the vehicle.
UNDERAGE: Police responded to a disturbance on Stonebridge Path at 11:41 p.m. Two boys, two girls and two men were located in Grassmann Park after hours. A boy and girl were cited for underage consumption. The boy was transported to his residence and released to the custody of his parents.
Nov. 28
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to the report of a fight on Triangle Lane at 9:50 a.m. Police spoke to the involved parties and determined the fight to be mutual. Two men were cited for disorderly conduct. Minnesota State Patrol assisted.
Nov. 29
TRAFFIC: Police observed a vehicle in the ditch off Highway 169 near Delaware Avenue at 11:11 p.m. The driver said they slid off the road during the snow storm and called a tow truck. The vehicle did not appear to have damaged anything.
Nov. 30
TRAFFIC: Police observed a street light had been hit by a vehicle and knocked down on the 200 block of Triangle Lane at 12:38 a.m. There is no suspect information. Jordan Public Works was advised of the damage.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police observed tracks where a vehicle had been fishtailing on Bridle Creek Drive at 3:45 a.m. The vehicle appeared to have struck a mailbox at one point. Police followed the tracks to an address on Waterford Way and identified a man who admitted to driving the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
DEATH: Police responded to a medical call on Broadway Street North at 9:28 a.m. for the report of a woman who was not breathing. Officers and firefighters performed lifesaving measures but were unable to resuscitate the woman.
Dec. 2
DRUG: Police stopped a vehicle for speeding at 2:26 p.m. The driver admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and seized marijuana. Formal charges are pending.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report at Broadway Market at 5:34 p.m. Police obtained video of a gas drive-off and identified the suspect. The man was cited for theft.