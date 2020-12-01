The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Nov. 24-Dec. 1. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nov. 24
TRAFFIC: Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with no injuries on U.S. Highway 169 and Quaker Avenue at 5:34 p.m. Officers took information and later filed a state crash report.
Nov. 27
THEFT: Police responded to Broadway Street at 6 p.m. for a gas drive-off in the amount of $15.77. An officer made contact with the vehicle owner who said she sold the vehicle on Nov. 6. Officers found the new owner and advised him of the theft. The man said he thought he paid for the fuel and would contact the business to settle the bill.
Nov. 28
SUSPICIOUS: A vehicle was seen leaving a car wash at 2:16 a.m. on Syndicate Street after officers stopped to check the building. A man said he had been stuck in the car wash for about 90 minutes. After the man left the area, officers checked the building and found an electrical box that appeared to have been tampered with. Information was documented for a report.
BURGLARY: Police responded to a burglary report on Syndicate Street at 9:41 a.m. The reporting party said the business had been broken into and items were missing. The officer spoke to the key-holder and owner and obtained information for a report. A suspect was identified due to a recent suspicion call. The incident is under investigation.
Nov. 30
TRAFFIC: Jordan police and fire departments assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash near the
intersection of 2nd Street West and Creek Lane at 4:25 p.m.
One party was injured and
transported by Ridgeview Ambulance to St. Francis Regional Medical Center. Officers collected dash cam footage from a witness.
Dec. 1
TRESPASS: A woman, who is a landlord, reported a trespassing incident that occurred in the 200 block of Water Street and was reported to police at 8:23 a.m. A trespassing citation was issued to a man via mail.