The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Nov. 3-12. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nov. 5
DWI: Officers responded to the scene of a crash at 5:54 p.m. No address was provided in the police reports. A woman was arrested for third-degree DWI after it was determined one of the drivers was under the influence of a controlled substance.
Nov. 6
PROPERTY DAMAGE: A man was cited for misdemeanor criminal damage to property at 10:59 a.m. No further details or an address were provided.
Nov. 10
SUSPICIOUS: A woman from Texas reported at 9:19 a.m. an attempted identity theft by someone impersonating a Jordan police officer and using the Jordan Police Department spoofed phone number.