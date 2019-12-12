The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Nov. 19-25. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nov. 20
ASSAULT: Police responded to a domestic assault on Vine Street at 7:39 a.m. A girl was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault and transported to Scott County Jail.
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Helena Boulevard and Broadway Street South at 2:44 p.m. Police talked to the driver and determined she left the road in an attempt to avoid a braking vehicle. There was minor damage to the vehicle; no injuries. Police advised the driver call a tow company to remove her vehicle from the ditch.
DRUGS: Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 169 near Broadway Street North at 11:51 p.m. During the traffic stop, the officer discovered a small amount of marijuana. A subsequent search located resinous marijuana and a loaded handgun. The driver did not have a valid Minnesota carry permit for the firearm and was arrested and transported to Scott County Jail for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Nov. 21
SUSPICIOUS: Police observed a man and woman sleeping in running vehicle parked outside a closed business on Broadway Street South at 5:21 a.m. The man was arrested on a South Dakota warrant and transported to Scott County Jail. The woman was placed on a medical hold due to an altered mental status. Ridgeview Ambulance transported her to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Hope Avenue at 2:41 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the girl to a medical facility for evaluation.
Nov. 22
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Second Street. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the woman to Queen of Peace Hospital in New Prague.
CRASH: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor damage at 3:22 p.m. Police completed an insurance exchange form.
ASSAULT: Police responded to a physical disturbance on Olympic Hills Court at 7:50 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported a woman, who said she was assaulted by a man, to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee. The incident is under investigation.
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for speeding at 11:40 p.m. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, an open bottle in vehicle and underage possession of alcohol. The passenger was cited for underage consumption and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Nov. 23
DRUGS: Police stopped a vehicle for speeding at 2:56 p.m. The officer located felony drugs in the vehicle and arrested the driver.
Nov. 24
SUSPICIOUS: Police responded at 12:46 a.m. to the report of a suspicious vehicle parked and running on Triangle Lane for approximately four hours. The driver was found sleeping in the car and was arrested on a Nicollet County Warrant. She was also cited for driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.