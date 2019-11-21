The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Nov. 12-18. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Nov. 13
SUSPICIOUS: Police responded to the report of a man on the ice near Lagoon Park at 9:05 a.m. Police advised the man to wait until conditions were safe enough to allow ice fishing.
Nov. 15
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 169 at 12:20 a.m. The officer noted signs of impairment on the driver and arrested him for driving while intoxicated.
CRASH: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in a parking lot on Triangle Lane at 6:12 p.m. Minor damage was reported but both parties wanted the crash documented. There were no injuries.
Nov. 16
DWI: Police responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 21 near Helena Street at 2:13 p.m. It was reported that an intoxicated man left a bar driving a vehicle. Police stopped the vehicle and determined the driver to be under the influence. The man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated and was transported to Scott County Jail.
CRASH: Police responded to a car vs. deer crash on Quaker Avenue near Seventh Street at 7:14 p.m. There were no injuries; property damage only. As police documented the damage, a passerby requested a deer possession tag for the carcass. The officer issued a possession tag and the passerby took the carcass.
Nov. 18
CRASH: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a bus near 195th Street and County Road 9 at 7:33 a.m. No injuries were reported. A state accident report was completed.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a domestic disturbance on First Street at 10:01 a.m. It was reported that a boy hit his mother. Police determined the boy was in crisis and the mother agreed he needed to be sent to the hospital. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the boy to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report in Valley Green Park at 11:22 a.m. The reporting person said a black longboard with red wheels, estimated to be worth $50-100, was taken from her residence about two weeks ago. Police advised the property manager of the theft.
DRUGS: Police stopped a vehicle for a headlight out on Second Street at 8:45 p.m. Police determined the driver had two outstanding Rice County warrants. The woman was arrested and police located a small amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The woman was booked and released.