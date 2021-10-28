The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Oct. 12-18. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
OCT. 12
SUSPICIOUS: At 4:21 p.m. officer observed a group of juveniles lying on their stomachs on skateboards rolling across the streets and stopping in the middle of the road. Officer advised juveniles of safety concerns and to remain on the sidewalks when using their skateboards in that manner.
OCT. 15
NUISANCE: At 6:34 p.m., an officer responded to a panhandler complaint on Triangle Lane. A business reported an adult male was bothering customers asking for money. Upon arrival an employee stated the adult male was leaving on his own.
DISTURBANCE: At 7:27 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance on Aberdeen Avenue. An adult female that lived in the building was visiting another wing of the building, was allegedly harassing staff and residents and refused to go back to her room. Officers spoke to the woman who did then return to her room.
OCT. 17
ACCIDENT: At 4:50 p.m., officers responded to an injury crash of a female bicyclist who had fallen and was injured. Officers assisted with traffic control and female was transported by Ridgeview Ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center.