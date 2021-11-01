The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Oct. 18-25. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
OCT. 19
HARASSMENT: At 3:30 p.m., officers received a call at a Third Street address for a harassment complaint. Caller reporting her neighbor was yelling at her because she was leaf blowing leaves. Officer advised the caller on the Harassment Restraining Order process.
OCT. 20
MEDICAL: Officers responded to a medical at 7:52 p.m. on Juergens Drive. A caller reported an adult male was unconscious in the street. Upon arriving the man had gotten up. The man had a large cut to his face and signs of a head injury. The man also appeared to be intoxicated; but refused Preliminary Breath Test. The man refused medical treatment and was taken to St. Francis RMC by Ridgeview EMS after police placed the man on an emergency transport hold.
SUSPICIOUS: At 11:21 p.m., officer checked an occupied vehicle in a school parking lot on Sunset Drive. The adult male driver advised he just wanted a quiet place to think. The adult male was advised of the reason for the stop.
OCT. 21
OBSTRUCTING: At 6:58 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Sunset Drive for a possible DANCO violation via electronic communication. The male party was in Shakopee and agreed to turn himself in at the jail for the violation.
OCT. 22
THEFT: At 3:25 p.m., officer was dispatched for a theft report on the 200 block of Triangle Lane. The owner of the store recognized the adult male suspect as previously being trespassed from the store. The male will be charged with theft and trespassing.
OCT. 23
DOMESTIC: At 1:33 p.m., officer was dispatched for an in-progress domestic on the 900 block of Seventh Street. Officer arrived and placed an adult male under arrest for domestic assault and transported him to Scott County Jail without incident.
OCT. 24
DOMESTIC: At 11:55 a.m., officer was dispatched to Valley Green Park for a report of an in-progress domestic. Officer and Belle Plaine Police Department arrived and spoke to all parties involved. It was determined to be a mutual combatant situation inside of a private residence between two brothers. Officer advised both males of more appropriate ways to settle differences.