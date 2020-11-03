The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Oct. 20-27. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 24
SUSPICIOUS: Officers responded to Wildberry Path at 12:39 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity. The reporting party said she heard banging noises in her basement and requested police to check the property. Officers checked the property and were unable to find any signs of foul play.
THEFT: A man on 4th Street reported at 9:01 a.m. that two campaign signs were stolen from his yard near his house during the overnight hours. The caller wanted the incident documented should future thefts occur.
TRESPASS: A property owner on 4th Street requested at 4:14 p.m. that a man be trespassed from the property. The man was later located and trespassed.
Oct. 25
ROBBERY: Police responded to Triangle Lane at 6:12 p.m. for a report of a robbery of a person in the parking lot. No one was injured and the victum was not cooperative with police. An investigation is ongoing.
Oct. 27
DWI: A man was arrested for probably cause DWI at 11:25 a.m. No street address for the incident was provided in the police reports. The driver was jailed for third-degree DWI-narcotics. Blood test results are pending.