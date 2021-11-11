The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Oct. 26-Nov. 1. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
OCT. 26
SUSPICIOUS: At 7:09 p.m., police responded to Bradbury Way. Officers observed two adolescent males near a vehicle, one sitting on the trunk and one laying on the ground. When officer attempted to ask if they were in need of assistance, the juveniles ran. Officers located the juveniles and determined they did not need assistance. The juveniles’ mother was advised of the incident.
OCT. 28
Fraud: At 9:50 a.m., officer spoke with the Rustle Road reporting party on the phone about fraudulent activity with her Social Security Number. Caller stated they retired earlier in the year and was recently notified that her and a few other current and retired employees had a similar incident of fraudulent unemployment being claimed using their SSN. Caller advised the state of the fraud and was told to make a report with her local police department. She was actively contacting credit unions and her bank to report the potential fraud.
OCT. 29
Fraud: At 10:18 a.m., officer responded to the 200 block of E. 3rd St. for a fraud report. The male party purchased $1,500 worth of Best Buy gift cards and provided the information to an unknown party over the phone.
SUSPICIOUS: At 11:35 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of W. 1st St. for a report of a male party using a metal detector along the boulevard. Officers spoke with the male who advised he does not enter onto any one’s private property and is not harming the grass. Officer spoke with the reporting party, who stated he did not want the man in front of his house to which the male party agreed to stay away.
SUSPICIOUS: At 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a Second Street address for a person yelling and screaming outside. The officers located an individual who appeared under the influence of a controlled substance. It was determined that the person had an arrest warrant and was transported to the Scott County Jail.