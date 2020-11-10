The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Oct. 28-Nov. 3. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 28
THEFT: Officers were dispatched to call a resident on Marion Lane at 12:01 p.m. regarding a package stolen from a porch. Officers spoke to the reporting party, took a report and advised her to call back if the package was delivered at a later date.
DRUGS: At 10:20 p.m., police observed a suspicious vehicle in Lions Park after hours. A man was arrested for DWI and on drug charges.
THEFT: Police responded to a call for a theft from a vehicle at 11:48 p.m. on Colony Court. The reporting party said someone sole items from his unlocked vehicle. Police gathered information for a report.
Oct. 29
WARRANT: Police were dispatched to Valley Green Park at 11:14 a.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers saw a man, whom they recognized as having outstanding arrest warrants, step out of the door, then step back inside. Officers entered the home and conducted the welfare check and subsequently arrested the man with warrants, transporting him to the Scott County Jail.
Oct. 30
WARRANT: At 11:37 p.m., officers checked the welfare of a woman at a residence in the 200 block of Broadway Street South. The woman said she did not need assistance. A man in the residence was arrested on a felony warrant. The man advised officers he ingested meth and was transported to St. Francis Rgional Medical Center for evaluation.
Nov. 1
DWI: While on patrol around 1:45 a.m. an officer observed a vehicle stop at an intersection without a stop sign, then travel away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested for DWI. A street address was not provided in the police report.