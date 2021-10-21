The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Oct. 5-11. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 5
DOMESTIC: At 5:15 p.m., officers responded to Olympic Hills Circle for a report of a domestic in progress. Officer determined an assault took place and subsequently took a woman into custody.
Oct. 6
CRASH: At 7:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of Broadway and Water Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. A 12-year-old girl was struck while crossing the road. The girl was transported by ambulance for minor injuries and the Minnesota State Patrol completed the crash report.
Oct. 9
TRAFFIC CRIMINAL: At 11:34 p.m., officers received a traffic complaint southbound on Highway 169. Officers identified and stopped the mentioned vehicle. Driver was arrested for DWI.
Oct. 10
TRAFFIC CRIMINAL: At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run accident at Creek Lane and Second Street. The suspect vehicle was found at a business where the driver was arrested for DWI. An accident exchange form and Minnesota State crash form were completed.
DISTURBANCE: At 6:31 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Broadway Street for an assault in progress. All parties denied medical attention and did not want to press charges. A man was cited for disorderly conduct.
Oct. 11
FIRE: At 6:16 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Valley Green Park after receiving a complaint of juveniles burning leaves. Upon arrival, it was determined they were making s’mores in a miniature grill with parental supervision.
Oct. 12
CRASH: At 6:59 a.m., officers responded to the area of Highway 169 and Creek Lane North for a multiple vehicle crash blocking both lanes of traffic. No injuries were reported and the Minnesota State Patrol completed the crash report. Officers assisted with traffic control.