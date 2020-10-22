The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Oct. 9-19. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Oct. 9
TRAFFIC: Officers responded to the area of southbound Highway 169 and Broadway Street for a single-vehicle no-injury crash. The Minnesota State Patrol handled the incident.
Oct. 10
TRAFFIC: Officers responded to the area near highways 169 and 282 for a hit-and-run no-injury crash. Officers checked the area and the suspect vehicle was gone on arrival. Police spoke with the caller and minor scuffs were found on the vehicle. The Minnesota State Patrol handled the case.
Oct. 12
TRAFFIC: Police were called to a two-vehicle property damage crash involving minor damage. Information for the two parties was exchanged and a state accident report was generated.
DRUGS: A vehicle involved in a disturbance at a business in Belle Plane was located near northbound U.S. Highway 169 and Delaware Avenue and stopped for equipment violations. The driver, a man, was arrested for narcotics, having an open bottle and driver's license-related charges. The man and his female passenger were issued trespass notices from the Belle Plaine Police Department regarding the incident in Belle Plaine.
THEFT: Police reponsded to a business for a shoplifting incident in progress on Triangle Lane. An employee reportd a man stole a pack of cigarettes and fled the area in a vehicle. Officers were unable to find the vehicle, but took informaiton for a report.
Oct. 14
THEFT: Officers received information on a possible theft from a residence in Valley Green Park. No further information provided.
Oct. 15
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle after observing indicators of an impaired driver. A man was arrested for DWI. No further information provided.
Oct. 18
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers received a report of graffiti on the bridge at Rice and Water streets. Damage was said to occur between Oct. 16 and 17. The estimated cost to repair the damage is $50.
DWI: Police were dispatched to a residence in Valley Green Park for a domestic assault in progress. Officers arrived and determined a domestic assault did not occur. A man who returned to the ersidence while officers were investigating the domestic assault was arrested for DWI.
Oct. 19
TRAFFIC: Police were dispatched to 2nd Street East and Lydia Road for a no-injury crash. Officers arrived on scene and assisted with traffic control. The Minnesota State Patrol handled the crash.
DWI: Officers were dispatched to the area of U.S. Highway 169 and 173rd Stress West regarding a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving and driving erratically. An officer stopped the vehicle at U.S. Highway 169 and Delaware Avenue. A man was arrested for fourth-degreee DWI, third-degree refusal and obstruction. The man was transported to the Scott County Jail.