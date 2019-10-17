The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Oct. 3-8:
Oct. 3
SUSPICIOUS: Police were approached by an employee of a business on Triangle Lane at 9:55 p.m. The employee said there was a man acting suspicious in the store and making concerning comments to her. Police determined the comments were not criminal or threatening in nature, but the employee was concerned for her safety and requested an escort to her vehicle, which was provided. Police advised the employee ask the store manager to pursue a trespass notice.
DRUGS: Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Valley Green Park at 10:25 p.m. Police found the vehicle occupied by two men, one of whom refused to identify himself and offered minor resistance. The man was removed from the vehicle and detained. Police later found marijuana and a pipe in the vehicle. The man was cited for obstruction of the legal process, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 4
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Bridle Creek Drive at 3:26 a.m. A man and woman were involved in an argument, with the man saying he wanted the woman to leave the residence. Police advised them of Minnesota laws regarding residency and the eviction process. The man decided to leave the residence for the night to end the argument.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report on Creek Lane South at 8:31 p.m. It was reported that a delivery driver, who officers characterized as “irate,” said his cellphone was stolen and threatened to enter the suspect’s residence with or without police presence. When the driver indicated he was headed to Belle Plaine to retrieve his phone, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Belle Plaine police were called to assist in locating him. Police located the driver after a short while, who said he misplaced the phone.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Third Street West at 9:41 p.m. The rear window of a vehicle had been broken by an unknown object. No suspect information was available at the time of the report.
Oct. 5
DWI: Police responded to the report of a man sleeping in a car on Creek Lane North at 9:18 a.m. Police determined the driver was intoxicated, then arrested him for second-degree driving while intoxicated and transported him to Scott County Jail.
MISSING PERSON: Police responded to Vine Street at 1:31 p.m. for the report of a missing child. Police determined the child was at an address in Savage. Savage Police assisted in returning the child home per the parent’s request.
Oct. 6
DRUGS: Police conducted a traffic stop on Broadway Street at 12:44 a.m. A man was issued citations for possessing a small amount of marijuana and driving after revocation.
ACCIDENT: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 200 block of Triangle Lane at 11:50 a.m. There was minor property damage and no injuries. Police determined the crash occurred in a private lot and completed an information exchange with both parties.
ACCIDENT: Police responded to a three-car crash on Highway 169 at Quaker Avenue at 6:04 p.m. Officers determined there were no injuries. Minnesota State Police arrived and took information for a state crash report.
Oct. 7
SUSPICIOUS: Police responded to the report of suspicious activity at a business on Triangle Lane at 9:54 a.m. The reporting person said a man regularly visits the store and makes the female staff uncomfortable by leering. She told police she would like the man trespassed from the store. The man was no longer on scene and no identifying information was available, so police advised staff to call 911 next time the man arrives. A photo of suspect and a copy of surveillance footage was saved to the case file.
Oct. 8
ASSAULT: Police responded to the report of an unwanted guest at a residence in Valley Green Park at 4:31 p.m. After arriving, police determined a domestic assault occurred and arrested a woman for domestic assault.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Hillside Drive at 8:44 p.m. Police provided medical care until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived and transported the woman to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.