The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Oct. 21-29
Oct. 21
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Varner Street at 6:03 p.m. The reporting person said three of her vehicle tires were slashed. The incident is under investigation.
Oct. 22
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-Op at 8:11 a.m. for the report of a boy causing a verbal disturbance. The boy later went to his designated space.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Leon Street at 9:13 p.m. The incident is under investigation.
Oct. 23
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Third Street East at 8:03 a.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported a woman to Mayo Hospital in New Prague.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-Op at 11:22 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. The reporting person said a boy was throwing chairs and being disorderly. When officers arrived the boy fled. Police located the boy and brought him back to school.
Oct. 24
TRESPASS: Police responded to a request to issue trespassing notices on Triangle Lane at 8:22 a.m. Police issued trespasses notices to a man and woman and explained the conditions.
THEFT: Police received the report of a missing mountain bike near Jordan High School at 8:43 a.m. Police checked the area and notified school staff via email.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage accident that occurred the previous day in Valley Green Park. The reporting party said a vehicle struck a fire hydrant and left the scene. Police spoke to the driver of the vehicle who acknowledged striking the fire hydrant and leaving the scene. Police mailed the man a citation for leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Augusta Court at 3:19 p.m. Police assisted with medical care until the boy was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for a lane use violation at 11:11 p.m. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 25
DRUGS: Police were advised that a girl at Jordan High School was in possession of electronic cigarettes at 10:42 a.m. Police tested two electronic cigarettes and received a positive result for marijuana on one of the cigarettes. A review of charges was sent to the Scott County Attorney’s Office.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Sunset Drive at 2:13 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police received a property damage report at 3:34 p.m. It was reported that someone broke into a shed on Rice Street. No items were reported missing.
ASSAULT: Police responded to a domestic assault in Valley Green Park at 10:45 p.m. Police arrested a man for assault.
Oct. 26
DRUGS: Police observed a driver passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Triangle Lane at 3:29 a.m. The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 27
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on East Street at 1:24 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Oct. 28
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Hope Avenue at 6:40 p.m. Police provided medical assistance until the girl was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Oct. 29
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Fourth Street at 5:56 a.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the woman to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call at Jordan High School at 9:14 a.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the a girl to University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.