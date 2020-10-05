The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Sept. 24-30. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 24
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers were dispatched to a park for a report of damage to property at 9:58 a.m. on Rice Street. A wooden board on a wall of the concession stand was torn down and leaned against a bench to make what appeared as a makeshift ramp. The damage has an estimated cost of $100 to repair. Officers photographed the damage. No suspect information at this time.
Sept. 25
DWi: An officer stopped to check on an adult female and adult male sleeping in a vehicle at a business on Triangle Lane at 1:41 a.m. The male was arrested for DWI and the female was transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center after advising officers she had ingested narcotics.
BURGLARY: Police received information at 7:30 a.m. regarding a burglary at an occupied dwelling by an adult male at Valley Green Park.
Sept. 26
SUSPICIOUS: Officers were notified at 4:23 p.m. regarding a dumping complaint in the area of Syndicate Street and Valley Green. It was reported an adult male dumped a couch in the area. Officers made contact with an adult male and found that the male had since collected the couch to dispose of properly. The adult male had two confirmed warrants out of Le Sueur County. The adult male was arrested and transported to Scott County Jail.
DRUGS: Officers stopped a vehicle for speed at 10:59 p.m. Adult male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of small amount marijuana, speeding, possession of open bottle, DAR, and DWI.
Sept. 28
THEFT: Officers took a phone call regarding the reporting party’s mail being stolen out of his mailbox at Valley Green Park by a possible suspect who is a former resident. The reporting party stated he has seen the suspect taking his mail out of his mailbox for the last couple weeks. The case is still open for follow-up.