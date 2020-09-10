The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Sept. 3-9. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 3
FIRE: Officers responded to a trash can fire on Rice Street at 5:28 p.m. and found two juvenile males who admitted to throwing a firework in the trash can. Police spoke with Jordan Public Works, which decided not to pursue any form of restitution. Police contacted the parents and advised them of the situation.
Sept. 4
DWI: An officer stopped a vehicle at 2:01 a.m. for speed. The adult male driver was arrested for DWI. No street address of the incident was provided.
THEFT: Police were informed at 6:05 p.m. by the parent of a juvenile male that a theft had occurred. The reporting party said her son stole a pink Razor scooter from an unknown area in the city of Jordan. An officer spoke with the juvenile who denied knowing when or where he had found the scooter and said he had it at his home for two or three weeks. The juvenile has a history of thefts.
Sept. 5
DWI: Police arrested a man for probable cause DWI and open bottle at 12:15 p.m. No street address of the incident was provided.
Sept. 6
DRUGS: A male driver was stopped at 8:25 a.m. for speeding and an odor of marijuana was detected in the vehicle. The driver will be charged by formal complaint for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. The driver was released from the scene. An address of the traffic stop was not provided.
Sept. 7
SUSPICIOUS: A woman on Firethrone Trail called police at 7:07 p.m. with questions regarding a suspicious phone call. The woman said someone claiming to be a private investigator was working with Jordan police and needed information from her. The woman said she did not give any informatoin and wanted to know if the call to her was legitimate. The officer told her Jordan police would not work with a private investigator and to call police immediately if she suspects someone claiming to be law enforcement calls and she has concerns.