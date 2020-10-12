The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Sept. 30-Oct. 9. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 30
DISTURBANCE: An officer responded to a suspicious person call in the area of Chad Circle at 5:12 p.m. The reporting party said someone was acting strange and carving a pumpkin in a robe. The officer spoke to the person who said she had shorts on under her robe. The person did not appear to be under the influence and said she did not need any assistance.
Oct. 1
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Officers found property damage to the shelter at a city park on Rice Street at 4:02 a.m. Information was collected for a report.
TRAFFIC: An officer assisted the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash on northbound highways 169 and 282. The state patrol wrote the crash report while the Jordan officer assisted with traffic control.
Oct. 2
THEFT: An officer was stopped by a man at 5:44 p.m. on 6th Street who wanted to report the theft of two flags from his property. Information was received for the report. No suspects at this time.
SUSPICIOUS: An officer observed an occupied vehicle parked at a park on Rice Street after 11:36 p.m., after park hours. The officer made contact with occupants and there were no signs of suspicious activity. Occupants were advised on park hours and left without incident.
Oct. 3
THEFT: An officer spoke to a man on Syndicate Street at 11:38 a.m. regarding an internet scam. Information was taken for a report.
TRAFFIC: A vehicle was stopped for speeding at 10:05 p.m., no street address provided in police report. The driver provided false information to the officer. The driver was arrested and charged with providing false information and speeding. Due to COVID-19 policies, the driver was transported home and released from police custody.
Oct. 4
TRAFFIC: An officer responded to a crash at 5:46 p.m. (no street address provided). A vehicle over-turned and struck another vehicle.
DWI: Officers resonded to a traffic complaint, report of an intoxicated driver exiting his vehicle and attempting to enter an apartment building at 6:28 p.m. on Sunset Drive. The officer arrived and the man was arrested for DWI.
Oct. 6
THEFT: A man called police at 10:15 a.m. to report two political signs both valued at $20 each stolen from his property during the overnight hours of Oct. 5. The caller stated one sign was on the boulevard and the other was near the house. The caller has no suspect information. The caller noticed the signs missing the morning of Oct. 6. The caller stated he observed other political signs missing from neighboring properties located in the area as well.
THEFT: A man reported at 10:53 a.m. on Second Street a stolen political flag from the rear of his residence. The theft occurred sometime during the overnight hours between Oct. 5 and Oct. 6. The flag and flagpole were estimated to cost about $20. The male did not have any suspect information.
THEFT: A man reported to police that he had a political sign and flag and a U.S. flag stolen on 6th Street West from his residence. The total value of all items is about $40. The man did not have any suspect information.
THEFT: A man reported at 4:16 p.m. on 6th Street his political sign was taken out of his front yard. The estimated cost of the sign was $18. The man did not have any suspect information and did not know what time the theft occurred.
DRUGS: A woman was stopped while driving for speeding and an odor of marijuana was detected in the vehicle at 9:39 p.m. The woman will be charged by formal complaint for possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. The woman was released from the scene.
Oct. 8
THEFT: Officers received a call at 4:26 p.m. for a theft from motor vehicle on Eischens Lane. The caller reported his son’s wallet was taken sometime overnight from his unlocked vehicle. Police received information for a report.