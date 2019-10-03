The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Sept. 18-24:
Sept. 18
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Creek Lane at 1:21 a.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported a woman to a medical facility.
THEFT: Police responded to a reported theft on Hooper Street at 10:45 a.m. The subject reported approximately $550 in yard implements were stolen. This matter is under investigation.
WARRANT: Police arrested a man on a Scott County warrant at 3:39 p.m. on First Street East and transported him to Scott County Jail.
Sept. 19
WARRANT: Police were dispatched at 9:29 a.m. to locate a man with a Department of Corrections warrant on West Street South. The man was located and transported to Scott County Jail.
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 600 block of Aberdeen Avenue at 3:02 p.m. Police determined the crash occurred in a private parking lot. Information was exchanged and photographs were taken. There were no injures.
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for speeding at 10:52 p.m. Police determined the driver to be under the influence and arrested him for driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 20
TRESPASS: Police responded to a request from Jordan Public Schools to issue a trespass notice to a boy for all Jordan school properties, including parking lots and sport fields. The boy was reportedly picking up students during school hours and did not have permission to be on the property. The boy also does not have a current driver’s license. Staff also stated numerous students have expressed fear when they see the boy on campus since he doesn’t attend JHS. Police left a notice at the boy’s residence and advised him and his mother of the notice.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Rustle Road at 7:39 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported a woman to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call in Valley Green Park at 9:41 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported a man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Sept. 21
DWI: Police stopped a motorcycle for speeding at 1:47 a.m. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated and transported to Scott County Jail.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Creek Lane South at 9:45 a.m. Police provided the woman with aid until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived and transported her to Mayo Hospital in New Prague.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call at Jordan High School at 2:54 p.m. Police provided the girl with aid until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived and transported her to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
ASSAULT: Police arrested a man for fifth-degree domestic assault (cause fear of harm) on Broadway Street at 7:08 p.m. and transported the man to Scott County Jail.
WELFARE: Police responded to a welfare check at 8:47 p.m. for a woman at a residence on Augusta Court. The woman requested that a man be removed from the property.
Sept. 22
ASSAULT: Police responded to the report of assault on Fourth Street West at 7:33 p.m. It was reported that a boy was assaulted by an unidentified man and a boy. Both boys are students at the Jordan Public Schools, so the case referred to the school resource officer.
Sept. 23
VANDALISM: Police responded to a vandalism complaint at a residence Hope Avenue at 4:45 a.m. It was reported that the residence was vandalized with toilet paper by several students from the Jordan High School. Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped several suspect leaving the area. Names of the suspects were referred to the school resource officer to advise school staff.
Sept. 24
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Huntington Way at 9:23 a.m. Police assisted the man until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived and transported him to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.