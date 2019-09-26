The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Sept. 9-17:
Sept. 9
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Mill Street at 4:19 p.m. Medical professionals transported a man to Chaska for further evaluation.
Sept. 10
SUSPICIOUS: Police responded to the report of suspicious activity outside Jordan Public Schools at 10:41 a.m. A group of students told police there was a tent and numerous piles of wood on school property. Police advised school staff, who said they would handle the debris. An extra patrol request was sent to officers.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Colony Court at 8:13 p.m. Officers mediated the situation.
DWI: Police responded to the report of a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks at 11:27 p.m. The vehicle was removed from the tracks and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 11
TRAFFIC: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of Jordan High School at 3:19 p.m. The drivers exchanged information.
Sept. 13
DRUGS: Police found a man sleeping in a vehicle at 12:30 a.m. at a park along Broadway Street. The man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and advised of park hours.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Homestead Drive at 1:11 a.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the woman to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Olympic Hills Court at 10:47 a.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the woman to Queen of Peace Hospital.
Sept. 14
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for lane use violations at 12:27 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway Street and Old Highway 169 Boulevard. Police noted signs of impairment while speaking to the driver and arrested her for third-degree driving while intoxicated and transported her to Scott County Jail.
DRUGS: Police stopped a vehicle at 2:23 a.m. for revoked license status. Police noted signs of impairment while talking to the driver (who was not the owner of the vehicle) and observed a controlled substance and paraphernalia in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated, any use violation and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Both men later claimed to have swallowed a quantity of a controlled substance and were transported to St. Francis Regional Medical Center by Ridgeview Ambulance Service.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Hillside Drive at 10:23 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the woman to a medical facility.
Sept. 16
CRASH: Police responded to a pickup truck vs school bus accident at 7:41 a.m. There were no injuries, though five children complained of minor pain. The person driving the truck was cited for failure to yield.
SUSPICIOUS: Police responded to a report of suspicious activity on Second Street at 8:33 a.m. The reporting person said his truck had been rummaged through but nothing was stolen. The man said his truck was unlocked and the incident occurred sometime over the weekend. The man told police just wanted the incident recorded.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Eldorado Drive at 10:35 a.m. Police assisted the woman until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived on scene and transported her to Mayo Clinic in New Prague. Police contacted the victim’s place of employment, per her request, and advised them she would not be coming to work.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report on Juergens Drive at 11:26 a.m. A man told police his bicycle was stolen overnight and the information was used to complete a theft report.
Sept. 17
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report at Jordan High School at 9:03 a.m. The reporting person said a man was missing a pair of white Apple air pods valued at $150 and there were no suspects. The soccer coach said he would handle the incident internally and advise police if additional assistance is needed.
THEFT: An officer observed a man whom they believed was in possession of stolen property at 10:26 a.m. The stolen property was verified and seized. The man was issued a citation.