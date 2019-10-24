The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Oct. 9-21:
Oct. 9
CRASH: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5:10 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on Triangle Lane. Police provided an information exchange with both parties and photographed damages. There were no injuries.
Oct. 10
DWI: Police stopped a vehicle for speeding and failing to maintain a single lane at 11:42 p.m. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated. Police transported him Scott County Jail. The incident location was not listed in the police report sent to the Jordan Independent.
Oct. 11
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report on Sunset Drive at 5:40 p.m. The case is under investigation.
Oct. 12
DWI: Police responded to the report of an impaired driver near Syndicate Street at 3:22 p.m. Officers located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at Valley View Drive and Eighth Street. The driver was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated.
Oct. 15
CRASH: Police received information of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Jordan High School on Oct. 9. A driver exchange form was completed and provided to both juvenile drivers. No injuries were reported.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-Op at 11:24 a.m. The reporting person said a boy was physically aggressive toward staff. She requested the incident be documented and that police to speak with the boy.
CRASH: Police responded to the report of a hit and run accident on Sunset Drive at 6:56 p.m. The accident was limited to property damage; there were no injuries. The case is under investigation.
Oct. 16
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-Op at 11:46 a.m. It was reported that a boy was being aggressive with staff and fellow students.
Oct. 19
CRASH: Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash near the intersection of Aberdeen Avenue and Old Highway 169 Boulevard at 10:51 a.m. One woman was cited for driving after suspension and careless driving. There were no injuries.
Oct. 20
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at a bar on First Street East at 7:54 p.m. The bartender said an overly intoxicated man refused to leave after being refused service and started causing a disturbance. Police said the man was cooperative at first, but then reentered the bar a short time later. Police arrested the man for obstruction of the legal process. He was later transported by Ridgeview Ambulance Service to St. Francis Regional Medical Center for severe alcohol intoxication and treatment for a cut to his hand.
Oct. 21
DRUGS: Police observed an occupied vehicle in Ruppert Park after hours at 1:51 a.m. Police saw drug paraphernalia in plain view while approaching the vehicle. A woman was cited for possessing a small amount of marijuana.