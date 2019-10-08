The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Sept. 25-30:
Sept. 25
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report on Corporate Drive at 2:17 a.m. Police found the building was secure but the exterior pane of a window was shattered. Fresh lawnmower tracks indicate window was possibly shattered by a mower.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Fourth Street at 6:20 a.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported a woman to a medical facility.
THEFT: Police responded to the report of a missing cellphone on Olympic Hills Court at 10:27 p.m. The owner said he left the phone at a residence earlier that day. Police spoke to the resident at the reported location, who denied the phone was at the residence. Information was filed for a report.
NUISANCE: Police caught several boys throwing toilet paper at a residence on Mallard Avenue at 11:24 p.m. Three boys were identified but refused to give information about the other suspects. One boy was issued a parking ticket.
Sept. 26
NUISANCE: At 1:04 a.m., police located a vehicle on Firethorne Trail that had been sprayed with shaving cream. The vehicle owner was advised and no obvious damage was observed. Police have no suspects at this time.
NUISANCE: Police were advised by Jordan Public Schools staff member that a large group of students toilet papered his residence on Forest Edge Drive last evening. The students also placed silly string on a vehicle and Saran-wrapped a tree. Staff stated there were no damages to the residence and they would handle the incident internally.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Bradbury Circle at 10:56 a.m. The reporting person said an unwanted guest was at the residence. Police issued the guest citations for trespassing and driving after cancellation—inimical to public safety.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-Op at 1:28 p.m. It was reported a boy was being aggressive with staff and tried to run off the property. Police stayed with the boy until he was picked up by his father.
NUISANCE: Police documented a nuisance complaint that occurred at a residence on Lodge Drive on the evening of Sept. 26. The reporting person said her residence was toilet papered and a vehicle was Saran-wrapped. She suspected one boy and was unsure on any additional suspects. School staff was advised and stated they would handle the issue internally.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Park Drive at 2:04 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported a boy to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Sept. 28
NUISANCE: Police responded to the report of property damage at a residence on Lodge Drive at 12:58 a.m. The property had been toilet papered and driveway was written on with shaving cream. Information was forwarded to school resource officer for follow up with school staff.
ASSAULT: Police received information regarding an assault that took place on Sept. 27 on Crestview Circle. The reporting person said his security system caught some of the incident on camera. The footage was secured as evidence, but the parties involved remain unidentified. The school resource officer was notified since the parties appear to be kids.
Sept. 30
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-Op at 12:52 p.m. It was reported that a boy broke a metal door handle off a door. Police asked the boy to walk to his designated space, which he did. School staff handled the incident internally.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a disturbance at Minnesota River Valley Special Education Co-Op at 12:56 p.m. A boy was advised to stay in
a classroom but he got upset and threw a wood clamp and kicked a metal stool to the ground. The boy was advised to walk to his designated space, which he did. School staff handled the indecent internally.
BURGLARY: Police responded to the report of a burglary on Water Street at 6:24 p.m. Information was received for a report.