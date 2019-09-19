The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls Sept. 5-7:
Sept. 5
DISTURBANCE: Police responded the report of an unwanted man in a business on Second Street West at 8:24 p.m. Police completed a trespass notice and issued it to the man. The man then left the scene on foot.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 9:14 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported a man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Sept. 7
MISSING PERSON: Police responded to a report of a man missing on the 200 block of First Street East at 12:30 a.m.. The man was located shortly after the report and was returned to a family member.
DISTURBANCE: Police responded to a physical domestic disturbance on Olympic Hills Court at 3:05 p.m. A report was forwarded to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft report near the intersection of Rice Street South and Water Street at 8:21 p.m. A woman reported fishing gear was stolen after her children left the items near her vehicle. The approximately loss is $500 and there is no suspect information at this time.
ASSAULT: Police responded to an assault reported in Lagoon Park at 8:24 p.m. A boy told police he was slapped in the head by another boy at the park. The other boy acknowledged the slap and was cited for fifth-degree assault and released to his parents.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Firewatch Drive at 10:35 p.m. Officers arrived with Jordan Fire Department and provided aid until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived and transported the woman to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
Sept. 8
ASSAULT: Police responded to an in-progress domestic assault on Broadway Street South at 1:33 a.m. A man, who had a visible injury, told police his girlfriend assaulted him. Police arrested the woman for fifth-degree domestic assault and transported her to Scott County Jail.