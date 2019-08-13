The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls:
July 30
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage call on First Street West at 10:50 a.m. Police completed a damage report for a man who backed his vehicle into a fire hydrant.
DRUGS: Police conducted a traffic stop on Broadway Street near Third Street at 11:13 a.m. The man driving the vehicle was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Fourth Street at 11:53 a.m. Police assisted until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived and transported a woman to 212 Medical Clinic in Chaska.
ACCIDENT: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Second Street and West Street at 5:27 p.m. Police confirmed there were no injuries and only minor damage to both cars. Insurance exchange forms were provided to both parties.
July 31
ASSAULT: Police responded to a disturbance on Wood Ridge Court at 9:47 p.m. A woman told police she was assaulted by a man. The man was later located and taken to Scott County Jail on charges of domestic assault by strangulation, terroristic threats and interference with emergency telephone calls.
Aug. 1
NUISANCE: Police responded to a property damage report at Fireman’s Park on Creek Lane at 12:43 p.m. Police found a red substance was splattered on the statue at the park. The substance was removed by Jordan Public Works and no permanent damage was sustained by the statue.
Aug. 2
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Triangle Lane at 4:45 p.m. Officers assisted a boy until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived on scene. The boy’s mother was contacted and responded to the scene. Ridgeview transported the boy to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
THEFT: Police responded to a theft in progress at a business in the 500 block of Second Street West at 9:19 p.m. The case is under investigation.
Aug. 4
ACCIDENT: Police assisted Scott County Sheriff’s Office with a multiple vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 169 near Highway 21 at 10:12 a.m. Jordan Police assisted Jordan Fire Department with traffic control.
THEFT: Police responded to a gas drive off at Broadway Market at 11:48 a.m. Police located the owner of the vehicle, who advised that her trailer and truck had been borrowed by family members that day. Video footage matched her information and arrangements were made between the parties to settle the fuel payment.
MEDICAL: Police responded a medical call at Valley Green Park at 4:54 p.m. Officers assisted until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived and transported a woman to Mayo Clinic in New Prague.