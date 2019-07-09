The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls:
June 26
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Seville Drive at 9:11 a.m. Officers and firefighters assisted a man in seizure until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived and transported the man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Creek Lane at 4:40 p.m. Officers assisted a woman who had fallen until Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived.
FIRE: An officer on patrol at 11:28 p.m. noticed an unattended fire in a fire pit at residence on Bridle Creek Drive. The officer determined it to be a propane fire pit and tried to contact with homeowner with no success. The officer shut off fire pit and left voice message with homeowner.
June 27
THEFT: Police responded to the report of a gas drive off at Broadway Market on Broadway Street South at 2:42 p.m. The store manager reported a woman pumped fuel but did not enter the store and did not pay at the pump before leaving. Police reviewed the video and determined the female attempted to use a credit card at the pump but it did not register. Police contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who came to the station and paid for the fuel.
THEFT: Police received a theft by swindle report at 4:46 p.m. from a residence on Waterford Way. The caller told police they sold an item online and had the money taken away when the buyer made a fraudulent claim. Police are investigating the incident.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Olympic Hills Court at 11:45 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the woman, who reported feeling weak and fainting, to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
June 28
ACCIDENT: Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Creek Lane South and Nolden Lane at 1:31 p.m. Police found that one driver rear-ended a vehicle making a left turn. There were no injuries, police collected information for a crash report.
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Triangle Lane at 3:34 p.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported a man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
DWI: Police observed a man tip over on a motorcycle while attempting to park at 11:29 p.m. and stopped to check if anyone was injured. The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated. There were no injuries.
June 29
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Jennifer Lane at 12:59 p.m. The woman was transported to the hospital by a family member.
THEFT: Police responded to a gas drive-off at Broadway Market on Broadway Street at 3:11 p.m. Police located the man who returned to pay for his fuel.
ACCIDENT: Police responded to a hit and run accident on Seville Drive at 6:49 p.m. Police spoke to a man who said a woman backed her vehicle into his unoccupied, parked vehicle causing minor damage to his left rear passenger wheel. Police located the woman at her residence and she said she didn’t realize she backed into a vehicle. Police observed minor damage on the left bumper of her vehicle. Police completed the driver exchange form and provided it to both parties. There were no injuries.
DWI: Police arrested a man for 4th degree driving while intoxicated at 9:17 p.m. and transported him to Scott County Jail.
June 30
MEDICAL: Police responded to a medical call on Syndicate Street at 1:46 a.m. Ridgeview Ambulance Service transported the man to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police located a damaged no parking sign near the intersection of Sunset Drive and Creek Lane South at 11:48 a.m. The Jordan Street Department supervisor was notified and the damage is currently under investigation.
ACCIDENT: Jordan Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle accident on Chatum Lane at 6:48 p.m. Police found a woman standing outside her vehicle, which was laying on it’s side. The woman said she was traveling northbound on Chatum Lane and turned eastbound onto 185th Street when she hit the corner and a street pole causing her vehicle to roll. Police did not observe any skid marks. The woman denied any drug or alcohol use and showed no signs of intoxication. The woman denied being distracted or driving at a high rate of speed and refused medical attention. The vehicle was towed. Police advised Jordan Public Works of pole damage and collected photos and information for the case file.
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a property damage report at a residence on Heritage Trail at 6:53 p.m. The man told police he heard a loud noise at about 10 p.m. the previous evening and found a small hole in his kitchen bay window the following morning. Police and the man searched the area and didn’t find any items of concern. The man had no suspects and wished to have the incident documented in case there were further incidents in the neighborhood. Police notified the president of the homeowners association, per the man’s request.
July 1
PROPERTY DAMAGE: Police responded to a hazard call at a residence on Third Street at 12:04 a.m. The caller said of his trees fell during the storm and struck his neighbor’s home. Police later determined the neighbor’s home was untouched but the caller’s home suffered damage to the roof.
THEFT: Police responded to a gas drive-off at Broadway Market on Broadway Street at 12:14 p.m. Police contacted the man who returned to pay for his fuel.