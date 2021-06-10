A section of Old Highway 169 in Belle Plaine Township buckled due to extreme heat Tuesday afternoon.
Scott County Dispatch was called out to the scene around 4 p.m.
"Pavement buckles typically occur when there is extreme heat, and when they happen they are a priority fix," said Kirsten Klein, who works with the Minnesota Department of Transportation's communications department.
MnDOT cannot predict where road buckles are going to happen, so it relies on motorists to report them by calling 911, Klein said.
Crews completed repairs on the section of road on Tuesday and Wednesday.
For more information on why pavements buckle, visit dot.state.mn.us/pavementbuckle/.