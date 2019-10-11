A 103-year-old Jordan woman died following a car crash at a Bloomington intersection earlier this month.
Josephine Jorgenson was the passenger in a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of West 98th Street and East Bloomington Freeway at 1:24 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Jorgenson was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where she died three days later due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to a release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the crash, the release says.