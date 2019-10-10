The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Thursday morning for the Minnesota River near Jordan. The warning is expected to last until Sunday morning.
River levels have already been running high in the area and forecasted precipitation over the next few days is expected to keep levels elevated.
On Thursday morning, water levels were at 25.3 feet — 1.7 feet short of flood stage. At 25 feet, low lying areas and some roads along the river begin to flood and private sanitary sewers may experience problems.
The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service warns drivers to stay away from flooded areas.