The Scott County Sheriff’s Office recently renewed its partnership with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota, a tip line that allows people to anonymously provide crime information to law enforcement, according to a news release from the office.
“Our community members are considered the eyes and ears of law enforcement,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “There are times when witnesses may be able to provide valuable information but don’t always want to be identified.”
People across the country can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously and the information will be shared with the appropriate law enforcement agency. In addition to staying anonymous, persons giving tips may be eligible to collect up to $1,000 in reward paid by Crime Stoppers, the release said.
People with knowledge about a crime or a fugitive can anonymously provide information to Crime Stoppers in several different ways:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers web form: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=674&C=333333.
- Use the free App: download the "P3 Submit a Tip" app and follow the directions given on the app.
Please note that Crime Stoppers is not suited for everything. Please use the non-emergency telephone number for dispatch 952-445-4511 to report crimes that are not in progress such as graffiti, damage to public property, stolen property, etc. For emergencies and crimes in progress always call 9-1-1.