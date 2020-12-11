Eight-year-old Elissa Westing of New Prague was named the winner of the Scott County Sheriff's Office fourth annual Season's Greetings Card Contest.
Westing's artwork will be featured on the front page of this year's official Scott County Sheriff's Office greeting card, which are mailed to agency partners, sponsors and various officials, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
In years past, Sheriff Luke Hennen enjoyed lunch with the winner, but this year, he delivered Westing's prizes to her from a safe distance. Elissa received a gift card to her favorite restaurant, along with other sheriff’s office goodies, the release said.
The runners-up were Ian McGlenn, 8, of Prior Lake and Athena Martin, 8, of Shakopee. Ian and Athena also received bags of fun prizes.
“I appreciate the community involvement that takes place year after year to make this event a success,” Hennen said in a statement. “It’s heartwarming to see so many positive depictions of law enforcement through the perspective of these children.”