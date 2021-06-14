Area fire departments responded to a structure fire last Friday that destroyed a pole shed in Cedar Lake Township.
Police and fire were dispatched to Baseline Avenue at 5:07 p.m. on June 11, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival, first responders found a pole shed fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire; however, damage to the building and the vehicles and farm equipment contained inside was substantial.
No people or animals were inside the building at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to the owners of the building or first responders.
“We are thankful that there were no injuries in this incident,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “Our thoughts are with the owners as they recover from the damage to their property.”
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
The following emergency services responded to the fire: Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Elko New Market Fire Department, Jordan Fire Department, Mdewakanton Public Safety, New Prague Fire Department, Prior Lake Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance.