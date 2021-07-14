Jordan neighborhoods should register their Night to Unite block parties by Friday, July 23.
The 2021 Night to Unite will be Tuesday, Aug. 3, according to a news release from Jordan Police Department. Block parties must register to receive a visit from JPD and other public safety organizations, the release said.
“Night to Unite provides an excellent opportunity for all of Jordan’s residents to come together for this great cause,” the release said. “Community engagement builds trust and aids in reducing criminal activity.”
Register by emailing Jordan Police Department Records at jpdrecords@jordanmn.gov or calling Jordan Police Department at 952-492-2009.