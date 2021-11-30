Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work in law enforcement? The Scott County Sheriff’s Office invites Scott County community members and business owners to participate in the annual Sheriff’s Community Academy — an interactive, six-week series meant to give academy participants a working knowledge of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a sheriff's office press release, academy objectives include enhancing law enforcement-community relationships, encouraging Scott County community members to partner with law enforcement to help make Scott County a safer place, and to provide community members with a greater understanding of law enforcement functions.
The academy is taught by sheriff’s office deputies and other department personnel, each showcasing their individual areas of expertise. The instruction typically combines in-class lectures with hands-on activities including live training simulations.
Classes will be held at the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Shakopee on Monday evenings from 6-9 p.m., beginning Feb. 7, 2022. There will be no class on Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents Day. The series concludes with an official graduation ceremony on March 21, in which academy participants are awarded a certificate of completion signed by Sheriff Luke Hennen.
“The Community Academy was developed to improve communication and obtain input and support from our community members,” Hennen said in a press release. “It is our hope that the graduates become partners with us in identifying problems and solutions to issues that affect our communities.”
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and live, work or attend school in Scott County. Participants must agree to allow the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to run a criminal background check to ensure the safety and security of all participants, sheriff’s office personnel and the public. Participants are expected to attend all or most of the sessions. Class size is limited.
For more information and to register for the 2022 Scott County Sheriff's Office Citizens' Academy, please visit www.scottcountymn.gov/sheriff under the "Community" tab. For more information, contact Sgt. John Kvasnicka at 952-496-8130 or jkvasnicka@co.scott.mn.us.