What is next for Scott County’s regional training facility?

The Scott County Association of Leadership and Efficiency regional training facility — more commonly known as SCALE RTF or just the RTF — is the main place where fire and police departments throughout the county can train. The facility was opened in stages between 2004 and 2007 and since then the “guiding vision for the facility appears to have fallen by the wayside,” according to a report commissioned by the county and published in January.

