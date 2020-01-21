There were eight fatal crashes in Scott County last year, according to preliminary data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety — down two fatalities from 2018, which recorded a total of 10 fatal crashes.
This information comes as a group of first responders, law enforcement officials, traffic engineers and traffic safety educators recently met to review the fatal and serious injury roadway crashes that occurred in Scott County last year.
The group is part of Minnesota’s Toward Zero Deaths program, which aims to improve traffic safety across the state. The Scott County coalition analyzes the factors that contribute to crashes and develop safety recommendations in four areas: roadway engineering, emergency response, enforcement and education.
At a recent meeting, the coalition asked that drivers be reminded of several safety tenets:
Avoid distracted driving
In August 2019, Minnesota’s hands-free driving law went into effect, banning drivers from holding their cellphone while driving — but hands-free doesn’t mean distraction free.
Distracted driving can also include activities such as eating, talking to other passengers or adjusting radio or climate controls. A distraction-affected crash is any crash in which a driver was identified as distracted at the time of the crash.
That said, texting remains the most alarming distraction, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Sending or reading a text usually takes a driver’s eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of an entire football field with without watching the road.
Share the road
Drivers need to be aware of blind spots in front of large trucks and buses. Drivers should avoid blind spots and refrain from lingering in them when passing trucks and buses. Extra caution should be exercised when passing and being passed by large trucks and buses.
And don’t forget turn signals. All drivers should signal clearly, then move into the left lane and accelerate so that vehicles are passed safely and promptly — don’t linger in the blind spot. Make sure vehicles are visible in the rear-view mirror before before returning to the right lane in order to ensure there is enough space.
Drivers should always maintain safe following distances to the vehicle in front of them. As speeds increases, so does the distance it will take to stop.
Drive smart
Excessive speed is one of the main causes of fatalities on the road today, the coalition reports. They remind drivers to always follow posted speed limits while also taking into consideration road conditions. Speed limits are the maximum speeds for ideal road, weather and traffic conditions. Drivers should also be aware of all other road signs, such as abiding by “no passing zones.”
For more information on joining the Scott County Toward Zero Deaths Coalition, contact the Metro Regional Toward Zero Deaths Program Coordinator Tara Helm at 651-201-7067 or tara.helm@state.mn.